Dialight PLC Expands Share Listing to Boost Market Presence

Dialight PLC has applied for an increase of 250,000 new ordinary shares to be listed on the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange. This move is part of the Dialight Performance Share Plan and is expected to enhance the company’s market presence by aligning with existing shares, with admission anticipated around 24 March 2025.

Dialight PLC operates in the lighting industry, specializing in LED lighting solutions. The company focuses on providing energy-efficient and durable lighting products for industrial applications.

