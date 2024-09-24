Dialight Concludes Litigation Trial, Awaits Verdict

Dialight (GB:DIA) has released an update.

Dialight PLC has concluded its litigation trial with former manufacturing partner Sanmina Corporation, and is in the process of assessing the jury verdict and judicial rulings with its legal advisers, promising a forthcoming announcement once the implications are clearer. The detailed judgments will be accessible to the public on both the court’s and Dialight’s websites. Dialight is known for its leadership in sustainable LED lighting solutions for industrial use, offering products that enhance safety while reducing energy and maintenance costs.

