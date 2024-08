Dialight (GB:DIA) has released an update.

Dialight PLC’s CEO, Steve Blair, has recently increased his stake in the company by purchasing 23,948 additional shares, indicating confidence in the LED lighting specialist’s future. With this acquisition, priced at 206.7032 pence per share, Blair now holds a 0.19% interest in Dialight, reflecting a positive signal to the market about the company’s prospects.

