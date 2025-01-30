DIAGNOS Secures $400,000 from Canadian Government for International Expansion

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

The latest update is out from Diagnos ( (TSE:ADK) ).

DIAGNOS announced receiving a financial contribution of up to $400,000 from the Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions to support its international marketing strategy for the CARA project. This funding highlights the government’s recognition of DIAGNOS as a significant player in the Canadian economy, potentially enhancing its market position and expanding its global reach.

More about Diagnos

DIAGNOS is a Canadian corporation focused on early detection of critical health issues using its FLAIRE AI platform. The company offers CARA, a tool that enhances retinal images for real-time patient screening, aiming to provide cost-effective health solutions.

YTD Price Performance: 21.67%

Average Trading Volume: 171,898

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$32.83M

