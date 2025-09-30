DiagnaMed Enhances Leadership Amid Key Exploration Milestone

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. ( (TSE:DMED) ) has provided an announcement.

DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. has strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of André Turmel as Executive Chairman and Pam Sangster as Strategic Advisor. These appointments come as the company prepares to release exploration results from its hydrogen soil sampling program in Ontario’s Témiscamingue Graben, conducted in collaboration with Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. and Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique. This initiative is a significant step in positioning DiagnaMed as a leader in the Canadian natural hydrogen sector.

More about DiagnaMed Holdings Corp.

DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. is a Canadian technology company that provides innovative solutions for the clean tech and life sciences industries.

Average Trading Volume: 451,315

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

