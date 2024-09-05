Diageo Grants Stock Options to Top Executives

Diageo (GB:DGE) has released an update.

Diageo PLC has announced the granting of various conditional awards and options to its directors and key managerial personnel as part of its 2023 Long Term Incentive Plan, which will vest between 2025 and 2034 upon meeting certain performance conditions. The grants include Restricted Stock Units and options over Ordinary Shares and American Depositary Shares, with specific transactions conducted outside a trading venue on September 3, 2024.

