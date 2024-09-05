Diageo Grants Share Awards to Top Executives

Diageo (GB:DGE) has released an update.

Diageo PLC has announced the grant of Forfeitable Share Awards to top executives Debra Crew, CEO, and Lavanya Chandrashekar, CFO, under its Deferred Bonus Share Plan, with a holding period until June 2027. The awards are comprised of American Depository Shares priced at $132.46, with Crew receiving 1,200 shares and Chandrashekar 635 shares, transacted outside a trading venue on September 3, 2024.

