Diageo Executives Trade Shares Post-Incentive Release

Diageo PLC has announced the release and subsequent sale of American Depositary Shares by several key executives as part of the company’s long-term incentive plans for 2014 and 2023. The transactions, which include covering tax liabilities and were conducted both outside a trading venue and on the New York Stock Exchange, were reported in compliance with the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

