Diageo Executives Exercise Share Options

Diageo (GB:DGE) has released an update.

Diageo PLC has announced that a number of awards and options under their 2014 Long Term Incentive Plan were exercised or released, involving transactions by executive committee members. The transactions consisted of the release of ordinary shares and subsequent sales to cover tax liabilities, conducted on September 3, 2024, both outside trading venues and on the London Stock Exchange.

For further insights into GB:DGE stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.