Diageo Executive Cashes In On Incentive Plan

Diageo PLC has announced that executive committee member Louise Prashad exercised options and sold shares under the company’s 2014 Long Term Incentive Plan on August 23, 2024. The transactions included the exercise of options at £17.88 per share and the sale of shares at £25.25, with volumes of 5,038 and 4,045 shares respectively. These dealings were conducted in line with the UK Market Abuse Regulation, with shares sold both outside a trading venue and on the London Stock Exchange.

