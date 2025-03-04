Diageo CFO Engages in Share Transactions

Diageo ( (GB:DGE) ) just unveiled an update.

Diageo announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Nik Jhangiani, engaged in transactions involving the release of Ordinary Shares under a Special Recruitment Award and the sale of shares to cover tax liabilities. This notification is in compliance with the UK Market Abuse Regulation and reflects the company’s transparency in disclosing managerial share dealings, potentially impacting investor confidence and stakeholder trust.

More about Diageo

Diageo plc is a leading company in the beverage alcohol industry, primarily known for its production and distribution of spirits and beer. The company focuses on a diverse range of premium brands and has a significant market presence globally.

YTD Price Performance: -13.96%

Average Trading Volume: 3,878

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $60.61B

