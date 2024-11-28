Diablo Resources Reports Successful AGM Resolutions

Diablo Resources Limited (AU:DBO) has released an update.

Diablo Resources Limited (ASX: DBO) announced that all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting were passed successfully. Key decisions included the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the re-election of Director Mr. Barnaby Egerton-Warburton. The results reflect strong shareholder support, with over 96% voting in favor of the resolutions.

