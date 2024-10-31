Dia Sees Strong Q3 Sales Growth in Spain

DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIMENTACION (ES:DIA) has released an update.

DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIMENTACION (Dia) reported a 4.3% increase in gross sales in Spain for Q3 2024, reaching 1.778 billion euros, driven by a rise in customer numbers and online sales. While sales in Argentina faced challenges due to economic conditions, the brand’s omnichannel approach helped maintain market share. Overall, Dia’s sales growth in Spain offset declines in other markets like Argentina, Brazil, and Portugal.

