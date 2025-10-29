DHT Holdings Reports Q3 2025 Results and Strategic Developments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

DHT Holdings ( (DHT) ) has shared an update.

On October 29, 2025, DHT Holdings, Inc. reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, highlighting a net profit of $44.8 million and adjusted EBITDA of $57.7 million. The company also announced a $308.4 million credit facility for financing newbuildings and a $64 million revolving credit facility for a vessel acquisition. The sale of DHT Peony contributed a $15.7 million gain, and a dividend of $0.18 per share was declared. The VLCC market is experiencing growth due to increased demand for crude oil transportation, influenced by geopolitical factors and Chinese stockpiling needs.

Spark’s Take on DHT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, DHT is a Outperform.

DHT Holdings demonstrates strong financial performance and attractive valuation, supported by robust earnings call insights. Technical indicators suggest caution, but the company’s strategic management and dividend yield provide a solid investment case.

More about DHT Holdings

DHT Holdings, Inc. operates in the shipping industry, primarily focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company owns and operates a fleet of Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Average Trading Volume: 1,722,959

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.07B

