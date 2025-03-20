DHT Holdings Files 2024 Annual Report with SEC

DHT Holdings ( (DHT) ) has shared an update.

On March 20, 2025, DHT Holdings, Inc. announced the filing of its 2024 annual report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The report, which includes audited financial statements, is available on the company’s website. This filing underscores DHT Holdings’ commitment to transparency and corporate governance, potentially impacting its market positioning and providing stakeholders with valuable insights into its financial health and operational strategies.

More about DHT Holdings

DHT Holdings, Inc. is an independent crude oil tanker company operating a fleet of VLCC (Very Large Crude Carrier) tankers that trade internationally. The company manages its operations through integrated management companies located in Monaco, Norway, Singapore, and India. Known for its focus on high-quality operations and customer service, DHT Holdings maintains a prudent capital structure and a disciplined capital allocation strategy, which includes cash dividends, investments in vessels, debt prepayments, and share buybacks.

YTD Price Performance: 20.87%

Average Trading Volume: 1,859,359

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.72B

