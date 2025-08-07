DHT Holdings Announces Strong Q2 2025 Results and Strategic Moves

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from DHT Holdings ( (DHT) ) is now available.

DHT Holdings, Inc. reported its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 6, 2025, highlighting a net profit of $56 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $69 million. The company entered into several strategic agreements, including a seven-year time charter contract for DHT Appaloosa and the sale of two vessels, DHT Lotus and DHT Peony, generating significant cash proceeds. Additionally, DHT acquired full ownership of Goodwood Ship Management and secured a new credit facility. The company also announced a cash dividend of $0.24 per share, maintaining its policy of distributing 100% of ordinary net income.

The most recent analyst rating on (DHT) stock is a Hold with a $13.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on DHT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, DHT is a Outperform.

DHT Holdings’ overall score reflects its robust financial performance and attractive valuation. The positive sentiment from the earnings call reinforces its strong position. Although technical analysis indicates caution, the company’s strong dividend yield and low P/E ratio are significant positives.

More about DHT Holdings

DHT Holdings, Inc. operates in the shipping industry, focusing primarily on the transportation of crude oil. The company is known for its fleet of Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) and engages in both spot market operations and time charter contracts, catering to global energy companies.

Average Trading Volume: 1,526,110

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.89B

