Dhanlaxmi Bank Schedules Extra Ordinary General Meeting for March 2025

Dhanlaxmi Bank Limited ( (IN:DHANBANK) ) has shared an update.

Dhanlaxmi Bank Limited has announced the record date for the purpose of its upcoming Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled on March 18, 2025. The meeting will be conducted via video conferencing, and the record date for e-voting is set for March 12, 2025, with the e-voting window open from March 15 to March 17, 2025. This announcement is crucial for stakeholders as it outlines the schedule for participation in the EGM, which may include key decisions impacting the bank’s operations and governance.

More about Dhanlaxmi Bank Limited

YTD Price Performance: -23.84%

Average Trading Volume: 356,225

Current Market Cap: 9.48B INR

