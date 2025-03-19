Dhani Services Expands Gurgaon Real Estate Project

Dhani Services Limited ( (IN:DHANI) ) just unveiled an update.

Dhani Services Limited announced an expansion of its real estate project ‘Indiabulls Estate & Club’ in Sector 104, Gurgaon, increasing the total area from 24 acres to 29.37 acres. This expansion, facilitated by a new Memorandum of Understanding with landowners, is expected to generate approximately 12,065 crore in revenue, enhancing the company’s market position and potential profitability.

Dhani Services Limited operates in the real estate industry, focusing on developing residential and commercial projects. The company is expanding its footprint in Gurgaon, India, through its wholly owned subsidiary.

