DG Innovate Expands Share Capital with New Listings

Path Investments (GB:DGI) has released an update.

DG Innovate, a leader in sustainable mobility and energy storage solutions, is set to increase its share capital with the listing of over 286 million Director Subscription Shares on the Main Market. This move will bring the total voting rights in the company to over 12 billion, providing shareholders a new basis for calculating their interests. The admission is scheduled for November 22, 2024.

