DFR Gold Converts Debentures into Shares

Diamond Fields Resources Inc (TSE:DFR) has released an update.

DFR Gold Inc. has announced the automatic conversion of its unsecured convertible debentures into common shares at a conversion price of CAD$0.12 per share, which will result in the issuance of over 19 million new shares. Additionally, accrued interest on these debentures will be converted into an extra 2 million shares, subject to regulatory approval. The company is a gold-focused exploration and mine development entity with projects in West Africa and a high-grade zircon prospect in Madagascar.

