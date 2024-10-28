Deyun Holding Forms Joint Venture for CR7 Museum

Deyun Holding Ltd. (HK:1440) has released an update.

Deyun Holding Ltd. has announced the formation of a joint venture with Asia Partners to develop the CR7 Museum HK, marking a strategic move in the entertainment sector. With Asia Partners acquiring a 50% stake, the joint venture will no longer be a subsidiary of Deyun but rather a jointly controlled entity. Additionally, Circle Time has committed to providing financial assistance of up to HK$70 million to support the venture’s setup and operations.

For further insights into HK:1440 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.