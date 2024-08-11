Dexus Retail REIT Unveils Robust 2024 Annual Results

Dexus Convenience Retail REIT (AU:DXC) has released an update.

Dexus Convenience Retail REIT has announced its annual results for 2024 and will host an investor conference call that can be accessed via their website. The company, which specializes in high-quality Australian service stations and convenience retail assets, highlighted its strong income security through a portfolio valued at $741 million with long lease expiries and annual rent increases. Dexus maintains a conservative capital management strategy with a gearing range target of 25-40%.

