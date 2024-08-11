Dexus Retail REIT Releases Corporate Governance Report

Dexus Convenience Retail REIT (AU:DXC) has released an update.

Dexus Convenience Retail REIT has announced its corporate governance statement for the financial year ended 30 June 2024, which can be accessed on their website. The statement, approved by the board and current as of 8 August 2024, outlines the company’s adherence to ASX Corporate Governance Council recommendations and provides a key to their governance disclosures. Any deviations from these recommendations and the reasons for such deviations are also detailed in the statement.

