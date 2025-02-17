Dexus Reports 2025 Half-Year Results, Emphasizes Growth and Sustainability

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Leverage the power of TipRanks' Smart Score, a data-driven tool to help you uncover top performing stocks and make informed investment decisions.

Monitor your stock picks and compare them to top Wall Street Analysts' recommendations with Your Smart Portfolio

Dexus ( (AU:DXS) ) has shared an announcement.

Dexus announced its half-year results for 2025, highlighting the presentation available for investors. The company continues to leverage its $15.6 billion real estate development pipeline to grow its portfolios and improve future returns, underscoring its commitment to delivering performance and value for investors. The release reiterates Dexus’s strategic focus on sustainability, enhancing community prosperity, and maintaining strong investor relationships to drive future growth.

More about Dexus

Dexus is a leading Australasian real asset group managing a $53.4 billion portfolio in real estate and infrastructure. The company operates an investment portfolio and a funds management business, owning and managing a diverse array of assets including office, industrial, retail, healthcare, and infrastructure properties. Dexus is renowned for its strong track record in capital and risk management, focusing on customer prosperity, climate action, and community enhancement. With over four decades of expertise, they serve more than 38,000 investors globally.

YTD Price Performance: 18.58%

Average Trading Volume: 11,638

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $5.32B

For an in-depth examination of DXS stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.