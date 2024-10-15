Dexus Director’s Stake Changes Amidst Role Shift

Dexus (AU:DXS) has released an update.

Dexus has announced a change in the interests of director Ross Du Vernet, disclosing the vesting and disposal of various securities under the company’s incentive plans. Du Vernet’s indirect holdings have changed due to the vesting of performance rights and the award of additional rights reflecting a change in his responsibilities. Post these changes, Du Vernet now holds a total of 306,272 securities with no cash consideration involved in the transactions.

