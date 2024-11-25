Dexerials Corporation Secures DX Certification Renewal

Dexerials Corp. (JP:4980) has released an update.

Dexerials Corporation has renewed its qualification as a Digital Transformation (DX) certified operator by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, ensuring its commitment to digital innovation until 2026. With a strategy focused on business and operational transformation, Dexerials aims to enhance its digital capabilities and meet customer expectations through data-driven management and AI utilization. The company is also investing in training to increase its DX human resources to 10% of all employees, supporting sustainable growth and corporate value.

