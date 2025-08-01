DevvStream Launches Crypto Treasury Strategy with Bitcoin and Solana

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

DevvStream ( (DEVS) ) has issued an announcement.

DevvStream Corp. has initiated its crypto treasury strategy by purchasing Bitcoin and Solana, utilizing a portion of its $300 million credit facility. This move is part of their strategy to integrate blockchain infrastructure with carbon markets, enhancing liquidity and sustainability. Additionally, DevvStream plans to expand its credit facility to $300 million, which will support scaling operations and investments in digital and environmental infrastructure.

More about DevvStream

Founded in 2021, DevvStream is a leading carbon management firm specializing in the development, investment, and sale of environmental assets, energy transition, and innovative carbon management solutions. The company operates across three strategic domains: an offset portfolio, project investment, and project development, aiming to align sustainability with profitability.

Average Trading Volume: 20,965,039

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $10.53M

Learn more about DEVS stock on TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue