Devon Energy to Announce Q2 2025 Earnings and Host Conference Call

Devon Energy ( (DVN) ) just unveiled an announcement.
Devon Energy announced it will release its second-quarter 2025 earnings on August 5, with a conference call scheduled for August 6 to discuss the results. This announcement is part of Devon’s ongoing efforts to provide transparency and engage with analysts and investors, potentially impacting its market positioning by reinforcing its commitment to shareholder returns and operational sustainability.
The most recent analyst rating on (DVN) stock is a Buy with a $60.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Devon Energy stock, see the DVN Stock Forecast page.
Spark’s Take on DVN Stock
According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, DVN is a Outperform.
Devon Energy’s strong financial performance and attractive valuation are the most significant factors contributing to the score. The positive sentiment from the earnings call further enhances the outlook, although liquidity concerns from high capital expenditures should be monitored closely.
More about Devon Energy
Devon Energy is a leading U.S. oil and gas producer with a diversified multi-basin portfolio, notably in the Delaware Basin. The company focuses on a disciplined cash-return business model aimed at delivering strong returns, generating free cash flow, and returning capital to shareholders while maintaining safe and sustainable operations.
Average Trading Volume: 9,429,983
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: $20.77B
