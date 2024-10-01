DevEx Resources Announces Director Departure

DevEx Resources Ltd (AU:DEV) has released an update.

DevEx Resources Ltd has announced that Bryn Jones ceased to be a director of the company as of September 30, 2024. Prior to his departure, Jones held significant interests in the company, including 1,798,994 fully paid ordinary shares and 1,500,000 unlisted options with varying expiry dates and exercise prices. These interests were held both directly and indirectly through trusts and a super fund.

