Develop Global Sets Sights on Copper-Zinc Growth

Develop Global Limited is poised to enhance its market presence with the recommissioning of its Woodlawn copper-zinc mine, expected to generate production and cashflow by mid-2025. A strategic funding and offtake agreement with Trafigura, alongside significant plant upgrades, positions the company for strong future growth. Develop’s financial stability is further supported by robust revenue from its mining services division.

