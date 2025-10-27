Develop Global Limited Reports Quarterly Cash Flow and Secures Equity Funding

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Develop Global Limited ( (AU:DVP) ) is now available.

Develop Global Limited reported its quarterly cash flow results for the period ending September 30, 2025. The company experienced a net cash outflow from operating activities of $9.3 million, primarily due to production and staff costs. However, the company raised $180 million from the issuance of equity securities, resulting in a net cash inflow of $161 million from financing activities. This financial maneuver indicates a strategic effort to bolster its capital structure and support future operations.

More about Develop Global Limited

Develop Global Limited operates in the mining exploration and oil and gas exploration sectors. The company focuses on the development and evaluation of mining tenements and related exploration activities.

YTD Price Performance: 79.91%

Average Trading Volume: 1,788,450

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.37B

