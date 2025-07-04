Develop Global Announces Change in Substantial Shareholding

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Develop Global Limited ( (AU:DVP) ) has shared an update.

Develop Global Limited has announced a change in the substantial holding of its shares by William James Beament. The change, effective from July 3, 2025, was due to a dilution resulting from the issuance of 40,000,000 new fully paid ordinary shares as part of an institutional placement. This development has reduced Beament’s voting power from 22.37% to 19.64%, reflecting a shift in shareholder dynamics and potentially impacting the company’s governance and strategic decisions.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:DVP) stock is a Buy with a A$3.50 price target.

More about Develop Global Limited

Average Trading Volume: 1,464,148

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.38B

See more insights into DVP stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

