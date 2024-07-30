Deutsche Telekom Continues Share Buy-Back Program

Deutsche Telekom (DE:DTE) has released an update.

Deutsche Telekom AG has announced the purchase of 1,612,057 shares as part of its ongoing share buy-back program, with transactions made between July 22 and July 26, 2024, at an average price of €24.1636 per share. The total expenditure for this period was €38,953,074, contributing to the overall buy-back of 13,699,026 shares since the program’s announcement on June 4, 2024. All purchases were conducted via the Xetra electronic trading platform under the oversight of a commissioned credit institution.

