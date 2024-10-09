Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stake in Latin Resources

Latin Resources Limited (AU:LRS) has released an update.

Deutsche Bank AG and its affiliated entities have announced they are no longer a substantial holder in Latin Resources Limited, having ceased this status on October 7, 2024. This divestment included a considerable change in their voting power, with a reduction of 57,394,693 votes following the return of collateral to the triparty collateral provider. The details of the changes are recorded in the company’s latest regulatory filing.

