Deterra Royalties Updates Dividend Details

Deterra Royalties Limited has announced an update regarding the dividend distribution for its ORDINARY FULLY PAID shares under the ASX code DRR. The update is specifically related to the calculation of the Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) Price, concerning a six-month period ending on June 30, 2024. Shareholders should note the record date for this dividend is August 28, 2024, with an ex-date of August 27, 2024.

