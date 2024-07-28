Deterra Royalties Ltd Reports Annual Royalty Earnings

Deterra Royalties Ltd (AU:DRR) has released an update.

Deterra Royalties Ltd reported a total royalty income of $240.6 million for the fiscal year 2024, with $58.5 million received in the June quarter, despite a 7.5% decrease from the previous quarter due to lower iron ore prices. The company highlighted the impact of increased production volumes from South Flank mine offset by the lack of additional capacity payments, as their annual production did not trigger the capacity payment threshold. Investors can anticipate the full FY24 results around August 20, 2024.

