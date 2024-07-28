Deterra Royalties Details Trident Acquisition Plans

Deterra Royalties Ltd (AU:DRR) has released an update.

Deterra Royalties Ltd has issued a presentation summarizing their general corporate information and the specifics of their proposed acquisition of Trident, highlighting that all information is based on publicly available data and has not been independently verified. The presentation is intended as an information resource only and is not an offer for securities; it also emphasizes the need for Trident shareholders to review formal acquisition documents for voting decisions. Importantly, all ore reserve and mineral resource estimates are sourced from public disclosures and may not align with ASX Listing Rules or the JORC Code.

