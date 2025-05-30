Destiny Media Technologies Updates Auditor to Enhance Compliance

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Destiny Media Technologies ( (TSE:DSY) ) has issued an announcement.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. announced a change in its auditing firm, transitioning from Smythe LLP to Davidson & Company LLP. This change, effective as of May 28, 2025, comes without any reservations or reportable events in previous audit reports, indicating a smooth transition. The change is expected to maintain the company’s compliance and transparency standards, potentially impacting its operational efficiency and stakeholder confidence positively.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions to the music industry, focusing on solving distribution and promotion challenges. Its core service, Play MPE®, is a leading provider of music promotional delivery services, aimed at empowering artists and industry professionals with innovative digital solutions.

