Destination Italia S.p.A. Announces Trading of New Warrants

DESTINATION ITALIA S.P.A. (IT:DIT) has released an update.

Destination Italia S.p.A., a leader in experiential incoming tourism, is set to have its 415,000 warrants admitted for trading on Euronext Growth Milan starting January 15, 2025. Issued as a part of a capital increase, these warrants offer investors the opportunity to subscribe for shares during specific exercise windows until October 2027. This move aligns with Destination Italia’s focus on leveraging digital transformation in the tourism sector to offer tailored travel solutions.

