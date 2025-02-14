Despegar to Vote on Strategic Merger with Prosus Subsidiary

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Despegar ( (DESP) ) just unveiled an update.

In a significant move, Despegar.com, Corp. announced a Special Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for March 4, 2025, where shareholders will vote on a proposed merger with MIH Internet Holdings B.V., a subsidiary of Prosus N.V. The merger would result in Despegar becoming a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of MIH. This merger is expected to impact Despegar’s operations by aligning it with Prosus’s strategic objectives, potentially enhancing its market position. Key executives, including Monica A. S. da Silva and Damián Scokin, are set to receive substantial retention and transaction bonuses upon successful completion of the merger, highlighting the company’s focus on retaining talent to ensure a smooth transition.

More about Despegar

Despegar, a prominent company in the travel industry, specializes in providing online travel booking services, focusing on the Latin American market. It operates primarily through its website and mobile application, offering customers access to flights, hotels, and vacation packages.

YTD Price Performance: 0.79%

Average Trading Volume: 2,024,525

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.61B

