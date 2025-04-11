DeSoto Resources Updates Registered Office Address

Desoto Resources Ltd. ( (AU:DES) ) has issued an update.

DeSoto Resources Limited has announced a change in its registered office address to Unit 16/100 Railway Road, Daglish WA 6008, effective immediately. This change does not affect the company’s principal administrative office, website, or contact numbers, indicating a minimal impact on its operations and stakeholder communications.

More about Desoto Resources Ltd.

DeSoto Resources Limited operates in the resources sector, focusing on exploration and development activities. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker DES.

YTD Price Performance: 12.50%

Average Trading Volume: 286,414

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

