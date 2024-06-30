DeSoto Resources Kicks Off 2024 Exploration

Desoto Resources Ltd. (AU:DES) has released an update.

DeSoto Resources Ltd. has launched its 2024 field season with geophysical surveys at Spectrum and Fenton Projects in the Northern Territory, aimed at guiding drilling programs set for August. In the Fenix Project area, preliminary geological activities are underway for gold, lithium, and base metals, with significant land coverage over key geological zones. The company’s efforts underscore a strategic expansion in mineral exploration and resource development.

