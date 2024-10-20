Desoto Resources’ Key AGM Decisions to Shape Future

Desoto Resources Ltd. (AU:DES) has released an update.

Desoto Resources Ltd. has announced its annual general meeting scheduled for November 21, 2024, where shareholders will vote on key resolutions, including the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of director Paul Roberts. Shareholders are also set to consider a mandate allowing the issuance of up to 10% of the company’s equity securities. These decisions could significantly impact the company’s strategic direction and shareholder value.

