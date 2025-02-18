DeSoto Resources Initiates Trading Halt for Forthcoming Announcement

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Leverage the power of TipRanks' Smart Score, a data-driven tool to help you uncover top performing stocks and make informed investment decisions.

Monitor your stock picks and compare them to top Wall Street Analysts' recommendations with Your Smart Portfolio

Desoto Resources Ltd. ( (AU:DES) ) just unveiled an announcement.

DeSoto Resources Limited, a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: DES), has requested a trading halt pending an announcement about a project acquisition. This temporary suspension in the trading of its securities is expected to remain in effect until the announcement is made or until the start of normal trading on 20 February 2025. Such a move often signals a significant development that could impact the company’s market position and stakeholder interests.

More about Desoto Resources Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: 20.0%

Average Trading Volume: 105,887

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

For detailed information about DES stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.