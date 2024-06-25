Deson Development Secures Major Lease Agreements

Deson Development International Holdings Limited (HK:0262) has released an update.

Deson Development International Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, has signed significant lease agreements for eight properties, with an aggregate lease period of 15 years starting July 2024. The leases will result in an estimated right-of-use asset value of approximately RMB 29.2 million, which will be reflected in the company’s financial statements, marking a major transaction that requires shareholder approval. Details on the leases and the approval process will be provided in an upcoming circular set to be dispatched by mid-July 2024.

For further insights into HK:0262 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.