Design Capital Limited Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from Design Capital Limited ( (HK:1545) ) is now available.

Design Capital Limited has announced that its board of directors will hold a meeting on August 22, 2025, to review and approve the interim results for the first half of the year ending June 30, 2025. The meeting will also consider the publication of these results and the potential declaration of an interim dividend, which could impact the company’s financial strategy and stakeholder interests.

More about Design Capital Limited

Design Capital Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the design industry. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is involved in providing design-related services and products.

Average Trading Volume: 240,444

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$158M

See more data about 1545 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue