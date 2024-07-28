Design Capital Announces Shareholder Winding Up

Design Capital Limited (HK:1545) has released an update.

Design Capital Limited has announced that the Singapore Court has ordered the winding up of its substantial shareholder, Lian Keng Enterprises Pte. Ltd., with a 30-day stay for amicable settlement. The company assures that the court order will not materially impact its financial performance or operations. Shareholders and potential investors are cautioned to exercise care when dealing in the company’s securities.

For further insights into HK:1545 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.