Desert Mountain Energy Issues Stock Options

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. has announced the issuance of 5.875 million stock options to its team, including directors, officers, employees, and consultants, with an exercise price of $0.36 per share, valid for three years. As a key player in the extraction and production of helium and other gases, the company remains a significant entity in supplying critical elements to the renewable energy and high-tech sectors.

