Desert Mountain Energy Corp. Updates Operations and Financials, Eyes Future Growth

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. has provided an operational update regarding its activities in New Mexico and Arizona, highlighting the successful resolution of technical challenges at its helium processing facilities in New Mexico. The company is now poised to commence helium shipments and is exploring potential opportunities for data centers and cryptocurrency mining in the area. In Arizona, DME is working with regulatory bodies to establish guidelines for helium production and is collaborating on hydrogen projects with Beam Earth Ltd. and Hethos Ltd. The company reported a significant reduction in net loss for 2024 and remains optimistic about achieving profitability in 2025, despite ongoing legal disputes with the City of Flagstaff.

More about Desert Mountain Energy Corp

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. is a publicly traded resource company focused on the exploration, development, and production of helium, hydrogen, and natural gas. The company aims to extract helium from various raw gas sources in an environmentally and economically sustainable manner, providing elements critical to the renewable energy and high technology sectors.

YTD Price Performance: -11.67%

Average Trading Volume: 45,267

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$23.92M

