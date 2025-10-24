Desert Metals Ltd. Announces Upcoming AGM and Push for Paperless Communication

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Desert Metals Ltd. ( (AU:DM1) ) just unveiled an update.

Desert Metals Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 25, 2025, at their office in Mount Hawthorn, Western Australia. The company is encouraging shareholders to adopt electronic communications to reduce paper usage and improve efficiency, aligning with recent legislative changes that allow shareholders to choose their preferred method of receiving company documents. This move is expected to enhance shareholder engagement and streamline communication processes.

Desert Metals Ltd. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily engaged in identifying and extracting valuable minerals, contributing to the broader resource sector.

